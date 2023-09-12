PADUCAH — The McCracken County Clerk's Office recently discovered a misappropriation of funds made by an employee who no longer works at the Clerk's Office.
According to Jamie Huskey, the McCracken County Clerk, the discovery was made on Tuesday, September 5. She says the discovery was made because of the diligence of the Clerk's Office staff, supervisors, and internal controls.
Huskey says the matter is now being investigated by law enforcement agencies, and the Attorney General's Office's department of Criminal Investigation is now looking into the incident.
The McCracken County Clerk's Office, the McCracken County Attorney, and the Commonwealth Attorney for the Second Judicial Circuit are working together with the Attorney General's Office to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted and all appropriate action is taken.
Since the matter is under investigation, Huskey says the office will not release any more information on the matter until the investigation is complete.