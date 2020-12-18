MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Election season is over in Kentucky this year, but election officials in a Local 6 county took a step Friday in preparation for the next time voters head to the polls.
The McCracken County Clerk's Office received new voting machines Friday, the local government office announced in a post on its official Facebook page.
The clerk's office says the machines were paid for with a $535,000 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.
"We were in dire need of new voting equipment, so this was a huge savings of taxpayer dollars for our county," County Clerk Julie Griggs said in the Facebook post.