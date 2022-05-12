MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Clerk's Office says vehicle transactions and dealer work will be temporarily unavailable in its office on Tuesday, May 17, because of the primary election.
The clerk's office will be used as a voting center for all registered voters in the county that day, and Clerk Julie Griggs says all staff will be assisting voters from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vehicle transactions and dealer work services will be available before and after Election Day — just not on Election Day itself.
For more information about the McCracken County Clerk's Office, visit mccrackencountyclerk.net.