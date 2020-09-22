McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — KentuckyCare has been awarded a $1 million competitive federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration's Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts program, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Tuesday.
KentuckyCare says it expects to use the federal funding to build a new facility in McCracken County and increase its capacity to offer primary care and behavioral health services.
“These much needed funds will be used to increase access to quality healthcare, bring jobs and economic development to areas that were impacted over the years by natural disasters and to increase the health care capacity for the underserved and vulnerable populations.” said Dr. Steven Collier, CEO of KentuckyCare.
After the 2019 flooding in Western Kentucky, Senator McConnell says he led the state's congressional delegation in sending a letter to President Trump expressing their support for the state's request for a federal disaster declaration.
“Now more than ever, Kentucky families need access to vital medical services. I was proud to support the healthcare heroes at KentuckyCare to receive this federal funding to serve more families in our Commonwealth,” said Senator McConnell. “As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, it’s my responsibility to look out for Middle America and my favorite state, Kentucky. I’m grateful for the opportunity to deliver for McCracken County, especially as they continue recovering from last year’s storms and the coronavirus pandemic.”