MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman will run for reelection in 2022, he announced Thursday.
Bartleman was first elected to serve on the McCracken County Fiscal Court in 2014. He was reelected in 2018.
In a news release announcing his decision to run for reelection, Bartleman said he and other members of the fiscal court have worked to keep taxes low in McCracken County.
He said they've kept taxes "among the lowest in the state while at the same time making tough decisions to place the county on sound financial footing that, among positive results, will allow us to compete with other communities to offer incentives to attract high-paying jobs."
Bartleman also touted the court's creation of the sports tourism commission under the leadership of McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones. Bartleman said over the next two years the sports tourism commission "will develop a long-demanded tournament quality athletic complex for baseball, softball and soccer."
"We have also created a venue for tournament volleyball and basketball at the convention center," Bartleman writes. "The athletic complex will be developed without bankrupting the general fund. It will be funded primarily by a newly-imposed transient room tax paid by visitors and tourists who use our hotels. It will allow McCracken County to finally become a popular destination for youth and adults sports that will fuel our local economy in both the county and city."