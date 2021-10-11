MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — District 3 McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones will run for reelection to the McCracken County Fiscal Court, Jones announced Monday.
Jones — a lawyer with the firm Boehl, Stopher and Graves — was considering a run for McCracken County Attorney after Sam Clymer announced his decision not to run for reelection. But, Jones announced Monday that he will instead run for reelection as District 3 commissioner.
Jones, who was first elected in 2018, said serving on the fiscal court has been "such a fun job," and that he's excited to continue with four projects over the next four years if reelected. Those projects include finishing the Barkley Regional Airport's new terminal project, finishing the county's outdoor sports complex project, enlarging the county's industrial mega site and improving the E911 system.
In a lengthier announcement Jones published on his campaign website, he writes: "I look forward to more opportunities to discuss the 'cool things' happening in local government. I believe big things are headed our way. We have an airport terminal to finish. We have a sports complex to build. We have a economic development mega-site to enlarge. We have a 911 system to fix. It will be a busy and productive four years."
Although he has decided not to run for county attorney, Jones offered two suggestions he'd like to see the next county attorney focus on.
The first is to expand addiction recovery resources in the community by making drug court sentencing alternatives available to more people struggling with addiction. Jones writes that it's a struggle he understands on a personal level.
"Today I am grateful for the 19 years, 8 months and 3 days that have passed since I last used my drug of choice (cocaine)," Jones writes. "Most people are surprised to learn that I previously struggled with addiction. I have a heart for the addict because I have both created and felt the consequences of addiction."
Jones expects a settlement from an opioid lawsuit filed by the attorney general to make more funding available to local governments, which the county could use to help create those recovery resources.
The second is to lower costs for the McCracken County Jail by releasing pre-trial inmates who are not believed to be a threat to the community.
"I believe we can reduce the cost of our jail if the County Attorney, the two District Court Judges and the Jailer participate in a weekly review of the jail’s pre-trial inmate list," Jones writes. "If we are afraid of an inmate, we keep him/her in jail and we stay safe. If we are just mad at the inmate, we should let the inmate out, monitor him/her and require the released inmate re-enter jail after they are a “State Inmate” to do their time of incarceration at the State’s expense."
The state pays the county to house state inmates, whereas the county has to pay the costs associated with housing county misdemeanor inmates.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer is also running for reelection. District 1 Commissioner Bill Bartleman announced his reelection bid last month. And District 2 Commissioner Jeff Parker announced his intention to run for reelection last week.
As for challengers in the McCracken County Fiscal Court races, the Paducah Sun reports that local realtor Matt Moore has filed a letter of intent to run for judge executive. The newspaper reports that Dustin Havens with Heartland Equality is running for District 1 commissioner.