PADUCAH — Can the city of Paducah and McCracken County work out an agreement to divide up revenue gained from annexation? McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones has put together a proposal for local leadership to discuss.
Jones is suggesting the city, county and joint city-county Industrial Development Authority split the revenue gained over time after the city annexes a business. In the proposal, the city and county would each get 40% of the revenue from the taxes and fees collected after annexation. The remaining 20% would go to the IDA to pursue other economic development opportunities.
"I think we work well together on economic development now, but this puts us closer to each other in economic development," Jones said.
Jones said the way annexation laws currently stand in Kentucky, the county's budget can be affected when the city chooses to annex certain properties.
"The reality is, the way annexation statues are written for counties that are over 30,000 does pit them against each other in a way that is, that I think we could improve by an interlocal agreement," Jones explained. "And other communities have chosen to do that."
Paducah Mayor George Bray sent the following statement in response to Jones' proposal: "Annexation is a complex subject, but one that the city has been willing to discuss. Currently, however, the priority for us is resolving the challenge around an out-of-date and antiquated 911 radio system."
Ultimately, the proposal would need to be agreed upon by both city and county leaders before it could be implemented. As things stand, this is just a proposal for how annexation in the area could be handled in the future.
You can read Commissioner Jones's full proposal below: