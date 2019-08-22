Watch again

MCCRACKEN COUNTY — A county commissioner is calling for another investigation into former McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator Nancy Bock. She is currently serving a sentence for theft and forgery charges connected to her time as PVA.

Commissioner Bill Bartleman said he wants to know if the years of widespread under-assessment of properties is criminal, in addition to some properties the current PVA never had on the tax rolls at all. So far, we have a list of 17 properties in just one small portion of the county that have been examined so far. One of the properties with the highest valued properties is Holland and Stivers Insurance Company.

"We did get a bill," said co-owner Jeff Holland. "We got a bill based on the initial value, and we paid that every year when we received it."

Holland's company has been receiving a tax bill for only the land that the building sits on. In 2013, the company finished construction but was never billed or assessed for the new property value with the new office building on Olivet Church Road. It was the primary job of the PVA's office to account for the new building.

That all happened under Bock's leadership. Bartleman is demanding accountability about her job performance. "If she intentionally left them off, I want to know if it's illegal and want an investigation and charges should be filed," he said.

Bartleman said the McCracken County Fiscal Court needs to find out if the county can legally collect taxes on the omitted properties at all. The PVA is a state employee who answers to the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet's Department of Revenue. Bartleman is the longest serving commissioner on the current fiscal court. He said Bock wasn't a county employee, and the county trusted her to do her job.

"There was no red flags over the first three or four years that, as far as the assessments were concerned, the PVA was not doing her job properly," Bartleman said. "She'd gotten awards from the state as a PVA over the years, and she taught classes."

Commissioner Jeff Parker said if there was any criminal wrongdoing, it's up to the state to do something. Bartleman said he is not excusing the poor job done by Bock, but the property owners also had an obligation to speak up.

"Somebody building an office building on Olivet Church Road, they should have known that they weren't paying taxes on that building," Bartleman said. 'If they were building a $300,000 house, they should have known that and under the law they have a legal obligation to report that to the county."

Holland said they weren't aware it had not been reassessed to add the value of his building and would have gladly paid the new tax. "We want to pay our fair share of the property taxes that need to be paid here in McCracken County in order to enjoy the lifestyle that we do enjoy," he said.

Current PVA Bill Dunn said some people on that list have come forward and voluntarily offered to pay back taxes they may owe if their properties were omitted. Commissioner Eddie Jones said: "The omitted property effects the county's bottom line, but the poor assessments probably did not effect the bottom line."

"I don't know that will be much fruit from continued investigation," he said.

Bartleman and Jones want to focus the county's next steps on the omitted properties, in comparison to the thousands of under-assessed properties, which will take years to catch up on.

"There was some that were grossly under-assessed," Bartleman said. "They found some that were valued at $300,000 assessed how many years ago, but re-assessed at $600,000 or $700,000. But we are not going to send tax bills to those people. We are going to send tax bills to those who did not pay any taxes."

Bartleman said the county has a moral obligation to help right this wrong.

"I maybe sympathize with these people, but it doesn't matter who is on this list. That doesn't influence our decision no matter if it is a prominent person, or an elected official, or whatever is on here," Bartleman said. "That doesn't matter. It is what's fair for everybody."

The highest valued property discovered so far is valued at $1.3 million. It's the cell tower on Wildcat Road in Lone Oak and is owned by Precision Tower Inc. of Sarasota, Florida. Records indicate it once was on the tax rolls, but it came off in 2003. Dunn said so far he doesn't know who did it or why. If you have received a letter from the PVA's office about retroactive taxes or are on any omitted property list, you can contact our newsroom to share your story.