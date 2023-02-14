PADUCAH — The McCracken County Community Career Endowment is once again accepting applications for Educational Assistance Scholarships for full-time and part-time post-secondary students, high school seniors and others who plan to enroll in post-secondary education.
This is the 17th year in a row that these scholarships have been offered. Applicants must be US citizens of African American descent who live in Paducah or McCracken County and who are pursuing their first undergraduate degree.
MCCCE says scholarships will be awarded to students who show a strong commitment to continuing their post-secondary education and pursuing careers that insure a stable income. The endowment encourages students who are active in their school and community to apply.
In a news release announcing that scholarship applications are being accepted for the 2023-2024 academic year, the endowment announced that at least one of the applicants will be awarded the B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship, named after one of the MCCCE's founding members. B.A. Hamilton died in 2017. The scholarship that bears his name is awarded annually to "a deserving African American first-generation high school senior who exemplifies leadership qualities and the potential to succeed in the business or professional arena." The B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship winner will receive additional funds that will be distributed to West Kentucky Community and Technical College once they’re enrolled there.
MCCCE also awards a Second Chance Scholarship. That scholarship goes to adult students who are employed and enrolled in a post-secondary school. The scholarship is for nontraditional students who have returned to school to improve their employment opportunities.
The endowment says it expects to award up to $35,000 in scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Primary funding for the MCCCE scholarships comes from an endowment administered by the Community Foundation of West Kentucky as established by the late Fred Paxton and his wife, Peggy Paxton and the Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowment Fund.
To request applications and instructions, email mc3cendowment@aol.com. They will also be available in the guidance counselors’ offices of Paducah Tilghman High School and McCracken County High School and at the WKCTC Financial Aid office. Applications must be submitted to the MCCCE office by March 24. To be considered, the endowment says applications must be emailed to mc3cendowment@aol.com by March 24 or postmarked by March 20 if being sent by snail mail.
For more information, call 270-444-6962 or 270-519-9101.