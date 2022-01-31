PADUCAH — For the 16th year in a row, the McCracken County Community Career Endowment is accepting applications for Educational Assistance Scholarships for full-time and part-time post-secondary students, high school seniors and others who plan to enroll in post-secondary education.
Scholarship applicants must be US citizens of African American descent who live in Paducah or McCracken County and who are pursuing their first undergraduate degree.
MCCCE says it expects to award up to 25 scholarships of $1,000 each for full-time students or a combination of awards for part-time students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The endowment says scholarships will be awarded to students who show a strong commitment to continuing their post-secondary education and pursuing careers that insure a stable income. The endowment encourages students who are active in their school and community to apply.
In a news release announcing that scholarship applications are being accepted for the 2022-2023 academic year, the endowment announced that at least one of the applicants will be awarded the B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship, named after one of the MCCCE's founding members. B.A. Hamilton died in 2017. In his memory, the endowment says the scholarship that bears his name will be awarded annually to "a deserving African American first-generation high school senior who exemplifies leadership qualities and the potential to succeed in the business or professional arena." The B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship winner will receive additional funds that will be distributed to West Kentucky Community and Technical College upon their enrollment at WKCTC.
MCCCE also awards a Second Chance Scholarship. That scholarship goes to adult students who are employed and enrolled in a post-secondary school. The scholarship is for nontraditional students who have returned to school to improve their employment opportunities.
To apply for either the Educational Assistance Scholarship or the Second Chance Scholarship, visit mccce.org. There, you'll find the application forms and instructions. Applications must be postmarked by March 11 or hand delivered by March 14 to the MCCCE office inside the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce building at 300 South 3rd St. in Paducah. For more information, email mc3cendowment@aol.com or call 270-444-6962 or 270-519-9101.