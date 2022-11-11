MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Community Career Endowment has announced the selection of six African American high school juniors enrolled in the in the Paducah Independent or the McCracken County School District as Class XIII participants in the 2022 PaxtonScholars Program.
The students selected for Class XIII include Paducah Tilghman High School students Kilee Minter, Sydnee Harris, Anniya Harris, Alexa White and Aleczandrea Coffie and McCracken County High School student Alyssa Foster.
The MCCCE says the six students were chosen out of 17 applications from juniors enrolled in Paducah Public Schools and McCracken County Public Schools.
The PaxtonScholars Program aims to elevate African American students' self-esteem, enhance advocacy from parents and guardians, promote interaction between peers and mentors and help students maintain and improve their academic performance as they prepare for the transition to college.
The scholars will receive college scholarship funds based on their GPAs during their junior and senior years of high school and through the first two semesters of college. Each scholar will also be presented with a laptop and a backpack.
MCCCE is a local nonprofit that formed in 2006 after receiving a $1 million endowment established at the Community Foundation of West Kentucky by the late Fred Paxton and his wife, Peggy Paxton. The endowment also awards scholarships and educational aid to students looking to continue their post-secondary education. The Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund also contributes to the PaxtonScholars program.
To support MCCCE, donations can be sent to: The Administrator of the Paxton Endowment: The Community Foundation of West Kentucky at P.O. Box 7901, Paducah, Kentucky 42002-7901 or directly to: MCCCE Inc. at 300 South 3rd St., Paducah, Kentucky 42003.