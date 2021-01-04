McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Community Career Endowment, Inc. has announced the Class XI participants in the 2020 PaxtonScholars Program.
MCCCE says the following six African American high schools juniors enrolled in Paducah Independent School District or the McCracken County School District make up this year's program: Zabrina Hunter; Ma’Liyah Jones; Rosie Minter; Maci Robinson; Joseph Reeves, all from Paducah Tilghman, and Katelynn Williams from McCracken County
MCCCE says these six outstanding students were selected from a total of 13 applications submitted by African American Juniors enrolled in the two school districts.
The PaxtonScholars Program says it looks to enhance students self-esteem, parent or guardian advocacy, peer and mentor interaction, maintenance and improvement of academic performance and preparation for college transition. All of which, the program says, are unique challenges that African American students face.
PaxtonScholars says these selected students will receive college scholarship funds based on grade-point averages during their junior and senior years of high school and through the first two semesters of college. A college suitable laptop computer will also be given to all six scholars this month.
MCCCE, a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization, was organized in 2006 after receiving a $1 million donor-directed endowment established at the Community Foundation of West Kentucky by the late Fred Paxton and his wife, Peggy Paxton. In addition to the PaxtonScholars Program, the endowment continues to award scholarships and educational assistance to students who wish to continue their post-secondary educations.
Donations to support the efforts of the MCCCE, Inc. can be made to the Administrator of the Paxton Endowment: The Community Foundation of West Kentucky at P.O. Box 7901, Paducah, Kentucky 42002-7901 or directly to: MCCCE, Inc. at 300 South Third Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003