The McCracken County Community Career Endowment has announced this year's Educational Assistance Scholarship recipients.
The 20 students will be recognized during a reception set for April 24 at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College Emerging Technology Center. During the April 24 reception, two scholarship winners will be award laptops paid for with donations from Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Because of additional funds from the Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund, MCCCE says enhanced scholarship funds will also be presented to six students in Class XI of the PaxtonScholars Program: Zabrina Hunter, Maliyah Jones, Rosie Minter, Joseph Reeves Jr., Maci Robinson and Katelynn Williams. Six students in Class X of the PaxtonScholars Program will receive funds earned during their 2022 spring college semester and students recently selected for the PaxtonScholars Program Class XII will be recognized as well.
MCCCE awarded a total of $22,350 in Educational Assistance Scholarship funds for 2022. The recipients are:
- Sabrina Hamilton — Murray State University, graphic design major
- Audriah Hawthorne — Murray State University, communications disorders major
- Trinity Patterson — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, criminology major
- Zoe Houston — McCracken County High School senior, Murray State University, physics major
- Camdon Marshall — Paducah Tilghman High School senior, Murray State University, OSHA major
- Dale Young III — Paducah Tilghman High School senior, Kentucky State University, exercise science major
- Brenda Taylor — Paducah Tilghman High School senior, undecided
- Avery Strayhorn — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, architectural engineering major
- Donye Shaw — McCracken County High School senior, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, physical therapy major
- Amiah Shannon — Paducah Tilghman High School senior, University of Louisville, psychology major
- Katherine Morrison — McCracken County High School senior, University of Louisville, nursing major
- Kevonte Kilby — University of Kentucky, electrical engineering major
- Amaya Kendrick — Paducah Tilghman High School senior, Eastern Kentucky University, marketing major
- Gabrielle Copeland — Paducah Tilghman High School Senior, University of Kentucky, musical theater major
- Shymiya Daye — McCracken County High School Senior, University of Louisville, exercise science major
- Landon Fitzgerald — Paducah Tilghman High School senior, undecided, exercise science major
- Deroyce Flemons — University of Kentucky, kinesiology major
- Elijah Gaines — Paducah Tilghman High School senior - Western Kentucky University, social media marketing major
- Wesley Saxton — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, nursing major
- Alexa White — University of Louisville, nursing major
The MCCCE also announced the recipients of the sixth annual B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship and the Charles Hicks Memorial Scholarships. Those recipients are:
B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship — Avery Strayhorn— West Kentucky Community and Technical College, architectural engineering major
Charles Hicks Memorial Scholarships
- Anaya McHaney — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, undecided major
- Cheyon Smith — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, undecided major
- Camdon Marshall — Murray State University, OSHA major (selected in 2021)
Additionally, eight area mentoring/tutoring organizations each received $1,200 grants from the MCCCE Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring/Tutoring Enrichment Program. Those organizations are:
- Ninth Street Tabernacle Youth Ministries Inc.
- L.I.F.E. Community, Inc.
- The Luther Carson Four Rivers Center
- Keys II at Broadway United Methodist Church
- Tornado Alley Youth Services Center
- Black Coal & Roses Society Young Ladies Organization
- PTHS African American Leadership Club
- The MCHS African American Leadership Club.