PADUCAH — The McCracken County Community Career Endowment announced Tuesday their plans to honor 2023/2024 Educational Scholarship recipients with a reception at the Clemens Fine Arts Center.
Scholarships will be distributed at the public event, which begins at 2 p.m. on May 21, the MCCCE announced in a news release on Tuesay.
The MCCCE says Paducah native and Senior Account Executive in the Dallas Mavericks Group and Events Department, Marquise Greene, will be the keynote speaker at the reception.
Greene — a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and the University of Louisville — was employed as an Inside Sales Representative with the St. Louis Cardinals before accepting a position with the Mavericks.
According to the release, Greene "handles notable events" for the team, including African American Heritage Night, Black Excellence Night, and Sneakeasy.
MCCCE says Greene is also passionate about serving his community. As such, he serves as co-chair for the Black Employee Network, an employee resource group within the Dallas Mavericks that "aims to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace that aligns with organizational goals."
A total of $45,000 in scholarship funds are being awarded to the following 25 students based on their GPA, financial need, achievements, and future goals, the MCCCE explained in the release.
- Sarina Hamilton — Murray State University, graphic design major
- Audriah Hawthorne — Murray State University, communications disorders major
- Trinity Patterson — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, criminology major
- Zoe Houston — Murray State University, physics and math major
- Brenda Taylor — Kentucky State University, education major
- Avery Strayhorn — Murray State University, physical education major
- Katherine Morrison — University of Louisville, nursing major
- Gabrielle Copeland — University of Kentucky, theatre/arts administration major
- Shymiya Daye — University of Louisville, exercise science major
- DaRoyce Flemons — University of Kentucky, kinesiology-exercise science major
- Wesley Saxton — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, nursing major
- Shaovion Davis — Hondros College of Nursing, practical nursing major
- Jackson Mundy — University of Louisville, business management major
- Hanna Scott — Murray State University, learning and behavior disorders/middle social studies major
- Katelynn Williams — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, accounting major
- Roselyn Minter — University of Kentucky Engineering School at Paducah- civil engineering major
- Diamond Gray — University of Kentucky, Nursing major
- Maurice Baucom — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, psychology major
- Ma’Hali Brown — University of Kentucky, Finance major
- Chase Maxie — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, mechanical engineering major
- Lebran McMullen — Lindsey Wilson College, business major
- Jo’Laysia Casey — University of Louisville, nursing major
- Raymond Green — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, mechanical engineering major
- Ka’lieya Wilson — University of Louisville, Pre-Nursing/dental hygiene major
- Khiland Moss — University of Kentucky, kinesiology major
Additional scholarship and grant recipients include:
Seventh Annual B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship
- Chase Maxie — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, mechanical engineering major
Charles Hicks Memorial Scholarships
- Synia Shaw-Laster — University of Kentucky, psychology major
- Madyson Wilson — West Kentucky Community and Technical College, business major
$1,200 MCCCE Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring and Tutoring Enrichment Program grant recipients
- Ninth Street Tabernacle Youth Ministries, Inc.
- L.I.F.E. Community, Inc.
- The Luther Carson Four Rivers Center
- KeysII@Broadway United Methodist Church
- Tornado Alley Youth Services Center
- Black Coal & Roses Society Young Ladies Organization
- PTHS African American Leadership Club
- MCHS African American Leadership Club
According to the release, six students in Class 12 of the PaxtonScholars Program will receive enhanced scholarship funds, thanks to additional funds received from the Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund. Those students include: Kauri Whitfield, Justice Campbell, Dasia Garland, Joemari Starks, Coy Booker and Christopher Allen. The MCCCE says these students receive funds based on their GPAs. In Dec. 2022, they were awarded college-ready laptops with carrying cases. They will receive the scholarship funds earned during their junior and senior years of high school at the reception, and next year, they will receive funds earned during their first two semesters of college.
In addition, the MCCCE says students in Class 11 of the PaxtonScholars program will receive the funds they earned during their 2023 spring semester, and recently selected students in Class 13 will be recognized.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities also donated funds to purchase college-ready laptop computers, for the 17th year in a row, the release explains. Cathy Elliot will award the laptops to two lucky scholarship recipients.
The reception is open to the public. To purchase your ticket for a suggested donation of $10, call 270-519-9101.