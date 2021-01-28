MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Community Career Endowment is now accepting applications for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
The endowment offers Education Assistance Scholarships and Second Chance Scholarships.
The Educational Assistance Scholarships are open to full and part-time students enrolled at a post-secondary school, and for high school seniors planning to enroll after graduation.
The Second Chance Scholarships are for adult students who have jobs and are currently enrolled in post-secondary education. They are for non-traditional students who have returned to school to improve their employment options.
In a news release, the endowment says it plans to award 20 scholarships of $1,000 for full time students, and/or a combination of award amounts for part-time students for the 2021-2022 school year. The scholarships will go to "students who display a strong commitment to continuing their post-secondary education and pursuing a career that insures a sustainable income," the news release says. "Students who are active in both their school and their community are encouraged to apply."
Students must also be a citizen of the united states, of African American decent and live in McCracken County to apply.
Applications are due by March 15. Email mc3cendowment@aol.com to request an application. The endowment says applications are also available in the guidance counselor's offices at Paducah Tilghman High School and McCracken County High School, and at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College financial aid office.
Applications can be sent to the same email address listed above, or they can be mailed to the endowment center 300 South Third Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003. Mailed applications must be post marked by March 12.
For more information, call the endowment center at 270-444-6962 or 270-519-9101.