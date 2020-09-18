McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Blood Center, the sole provider of blood to Baptist Health Paducah, has been facing blood shortages all summer and is turning to the community for help.
KBC will be collecting volunteer blood donations at the Lone Oak Fire Department on Saturday, Sept. 19. The drive will take place in the Lone Oak Fire Department Station #3's Training Room at 111 W.B. Ford Drive in Paducah from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“The hospitals we serve, including Baptist Health Paducah, are using more blood products to help local patients now than even before the pandemic hit,” Bill Reed, Kentucky Blood Center President and CEO, said. “Coming off of summer, which usually sees a decrease in donations, we are experiencing an urgent need for volunteers to roll up their sleeves and donate.”
To keep social distancing guidelines in place, the blood center is urging donors to make appointments and complete the QuickPass online at kybloodcenter.org.
The QuickPass health history questionnaire must be completed on the day of donation.
KBC says donors can make an appointment online and search for the blood drive using the "Search by County" feature. Appointments can be made until the day of the drive or you can call 800-775-2522.
KBC says blood donation continues to be important and safe for donors. Healthy individuals should donate blood when they can and as often as they are eligible.
Extra steps have been added to protect donors, staff, and the communities served, including frequently sanitizing surfaces and distancing donors during the blood donation process.
If you are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test, KBC asks to wait to donate until you have received a negative result.