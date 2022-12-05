MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — According to a release from Kentucky's Attorney General's Office, a McCracken County couple is being accused of knowingly exploiting the finances of numerous adults from 2006 to 2022.
On Dec. 2, Kenneth (68) and Gina (63) Anderson were indicted by a grand jury on 25 counts of knowing exploitation of an adult more than $300, five counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000, and one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $1,000 and less than $10,000.
According to the release, the case was investigated by the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit.
An indictment is a formal charge in which a grand jury decides whether or not a person should be charged with a crime. An indictment is not the same as a conviction. Click here to learn more.