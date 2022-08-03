The McCracken County Courthouse is being lit up green, honoring victims of the flooding.
In addition to ordering flags at government buildings to be lowered to half-staff, Gov. Andy Beshear has asked people to light their homes and businesses green, which is the color of compassion.
Beshear also encouraged people to light their homes and businesses in green during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple organizations are providing relief to flood victims, from monetary donations to supplies to volunteers removing debris to shelter assistance.
