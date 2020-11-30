McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says the county courthouse will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, due to the high rates of COVID-19 cases in the county.
The courthouse is expected to reopen after the holidays on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Clymer says with COVID-19 infections increasing in the local area, the county determined that keeping the doors closed would help protect the public and the employees doing essential work in the building.
“We had the building closed earlier in the year when cases where relatively low, but there has been a marked increase in the infection and hospitalization rates locally," Clymer says. "We take seriously the needs of the public to come here, but It’s time to be more cautious.”
Clymer says the public is encouraged to do as much business as possible online and through the mail. Clymer says you can pay both your property taxes, collected by the sheriff, and your car licensing taxes, collected by the county clerk, online or through the mail.
For more information call 270-444-4769 or contact the respective offices.