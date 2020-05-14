MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Courthouse will reopen next week to the public with safety measures in place to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The reopening is in accordance with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's announcement that government offices and agencies can resume in-person services on Monday, May 18.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said when the courthouse reopens Monday, the amount of people inside will be limited to about a third of its normal capacity. Anyone who comes in must wear a mask and get a temperature check, Clymer said. There will also be markers on the floor to remind people of social distancing. Clymer said the county also bought 50 gallons of hand sanitizer that will be made available throughout the county offices.
Glass shields have also been installed at the voter registration office and will be installed at the county clerk's office as well, said Clymer.
County Clerk Julie Griggs said her office will be providing all its services on Monday, but some will not be done in-person.
"Renewals for vehicles and boats and that sort of thing, we're going to continue to do by mail or drop-off," said Griggs. "You can also do renewals for vehicles online."
Vehicle registration renewals can be done at secure.kentucky.gov/kytc/renewal.
"Real estate recordings - things like deeds, mortgages, that sort of thing, any kind of land record - we will continue to do by mail or by drop off," Griggs added. "On Monday, we will start collecting delinquent taxes on real estate for 2019 taxes. The sheriff turns them over to our office, and those can either be mailed in or dropped off at the drop box in the lobby."
Anything that needs to be dropped off can be done so at the courthouse lobby.
Griggs said her office will provide certain services in person, such as those related to vehicle transfers, marriage licenses and notary licenses. But people must make an appointment first before coming in. There will be no walk-ins.
"The reason for not opening yet 100% to the public is for the safety of my employees so that we have everyone here so that we can conduct the election (on June 23)," said Griggs. "I've been concerned that if someone did get the virus and we had to quarantine the office, we wouldn't have the proper staff to be able to conduct the election."
Griggs encourages people to vote using the mail-in absentee ballots if they can. She said her office has already been sending out applications for absentee ballots.
"Some people have already received their ballot, voted their ballot, and we already received the ballot back. And it's being kept in a secure vault," said Griggs.
Griggs said her office will accept mail ballots postmarked no later than June 23. Those who want one can call the McCracken County Clerk's Office at 270-444-4702 or email julie.griggs@ky.gov. Griggs added that the Kentucky State Board of Elections will set up an online portal by May 22 to allow the public to request a mail ballot.
But if they decide not to, Griggs said her office will have voting stations set up from June 8 through June 23. Griggs said the office will also be open the two Saturdays before the election from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Griggs said once the primary election is over, she plans to open up the office for more in-person transactions.
The McCracken County Property Valuation Administrator's Office, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will also reopen to the public on Monday.
However, the driver's license office in the courthouse will not reopen on Monday. That's because the Kentucky Supreme Court had ordered all state court judicial facilities to remain closed through May 31. The driver's license office is under the McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk's Office.
Circuit Court Clerk Kim Channell said she's awaiting guidance from Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton on whether to resume driver's license services after May 31.
Meanwhile, all necessary court hearings will continue to be done remotely through May 31, said District Judge Todd Jones.
In addition, the McCracken County Jail will remain closed to visitors to protect the inmates and staff, said Jailer David Knight.
The Paducah City Hall will also not reopen on Monday. Public Information Officer Pam Spencer said the city is working to have plexiglass shields installed inside the building, primarily in the areas of the Customer Experience, Finance, and Fire Prevention Departments. Spencer said city hall will reopen once the plexiglass shields are installed, although there is no target date yet for the reopening.
In the meantime, Spencer said many city hall services, such as paying property taxes, and getting building and electrical permits, can still be done over the phone and by dropping payments off at the front door.