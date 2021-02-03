PADUCAH — Starting at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 8, you will be able to do business inside the McCracken County Courthouse again!
Judge Executive Craig Clymer says masks must be worn at all times inside the courthouse and temperatures will be checked at the door.
Clymer also notes that state court offices are not opening at this time.
You can call the courthouse at 270-444-4707 for more information.
The courthouse has been closed to the public since Dec. 2, 2020, due to high rates of COVID-19 cases in the county. The courthouse was expected to reopen at the beginning of the New Year holiday on Jan. 4, but a few days before Christmas, Clymer extended the closure until Jan. 11.
With the county still seeing spikes of COVID-19 cases around Jan. 11, Clymer decided, once again, to extend the closure until Next Monday.