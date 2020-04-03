McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A local man, recovering from COVID-19, is now sharing his story as a warning to others.
On Sunday, Anthony Powell learned he was one of the first people in McCracken County to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.
"I felt like I was being smothered, almost like somebody had a pillow over my face," says Powell. "It's very scary. It pretty much leaves you lifeless."
Powell says he started showing symptoms a little more than a week ago. "We went out and played golf," he says. "I didn't really feel right. I didn't have any symptoms, just kind of felt tired. By the time I got home that night, I started coughing and had a scratchy throat. I thought it was allergies."
Powell says he woke up the next morning with a fever, and his cough had gotten worse.
"By that time, I started coughing so bad, I thought I was going to pass out," says Powell. "I coughed until I could see stars."
He eventually called the doctor, who told him to go to the hospital. Powell says his test results came back a few days later positive for COVID-19.
"It was pretty scary how fast it hit and how bad it got that quick," says Powell. "By the time I realized I was in trouble, I should have already gone the doctor."
Powell says he was sick for five days with a severe headache, body aches, muscle spasms, and his energy was gone.
"Hell, after I found out I had it, then you go through the guilt because you go through that stage where you don't have any symptoms and then you're around your family or work because I had to keep working," he says. "You don't know who you infected or who they've infected. It's the not knowing that makes it so scary, and how fast it comes on and how fast it can get you down. It's really scary."
Right now, Powell is at home in quarantine with his wife and their two teenage kids.
"My daughter, she hasn't even had a sniffle," says Powell. "My wife's had it. My son's had it. You think that it can't happen here, but here it is. It's in our face every day now, and it's not going to go away without a fight."
Powell is urging everyone, especially families, to take social distancing seriously before it's too late.
"If you don't have to go out, don't," he says. "Stay home, wash your hands, wear your mask and gloves. Do whatever you've got to do to keep yourself safe."
Powell isn't sure how he contracted the coronavirus. His family will stay quarantined until at least April 8. After that, he says, they'll be tested to make sure the virus is gone.