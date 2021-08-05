PADUCAH — The big local Democratic Party event of the year was held Thursday night at Walker Hall in Paducah.
This year marked the 15th annual Alben Barkley Dinner. It's the McCracken County Democrats' biggest fundraiser.
State Rep. Atticus Scott was the keynote speaker. U.S. Senate hopeful Charles Booker also sent in a video message to the group.
Organizers says both of those individuals, who are African Americans leaders, were selected because diversity is important to the organization.
"I have a saying that I always say: Everyone has the right to be whatever they want to be," McCracken County Democrats Executive Chair Keisha Curry said. "All-inclusive is to involve everyone, to have everyone be a part of the Democratic Party, to have everyone's voice be apart of the decisions that we make as a Democratic Party."
We asked Curry about this weekend's upcoming Fancy Farm Picnic and the lack of Democrats planning to attend. She said the party is doing its best to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, and that she doesn't believe that will hurt the party in the long run.