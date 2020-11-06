MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 29-year-old man from Paducah for an overnight crime spree.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says deputies responded to the Rosewood Drive area around 1 a.m. Friday because of a motor vehicle theft. When they arrived, deputies say the victim stated they heard a noise outside their residence and saw a man stealing from the victims work truck. The suspect then fled the area before deputies arrived.
Deputies say they found a side-by-side vehicle in the yard with an attached trailer that did not belong to the victim. Deputies learned that the Paducah Police Department was working a side-by-side utility vehicle theft and were able to identify the vehicle as the one that was recently stolen. Deputies say they searched but the thief and truck were not in the area.
At 2:18 a.m., deputies say they responded to the Jones Road and Husbands Road area to a complaint about a stolen four-wheeler. Deputies say a homeowner saw a white man stealing a 2020 CanAm all-terrain vehicle. The victim also noticed that a handgun was missing from the scene. Deputies say they searched the area and were unable to locate the stolen ATV.
Sheriff Matt Carter tells Local 6 shortly after 3 a.m. a report was called in of a person trying to breaking into a residence in the Hardmoney area. Carter says there has been some various thefts happening in that area that deputies have already been keeping a close eye on.
The sheriff says as units were heading to the area, another homeowner called and said someone was in his yard on a four-wheeler and he had confronted that person, later identified as Jeremy Boggs. Carter says the homeowner alleged that Boggs shot at him.
Carter says no one was injured in the search Friday morning.
At this time, Carter says deputies could hear the four-wheeler in the distance off in a field and multiple units were able to get in the area to pin down Boggs. Carter says they heard the four-wheeler start and move through various creeks, woods, and fields multiple times.
The sheriff says Boggs finally went back out onto Hardmoney road around 5:40 a.m. and deputies started a pursuit. Deputies say the chase reached speeds up to 75 miles per hour before Boggs failed to turn at the intersection of Bonds Road Oaks Road and crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed. Boggs was taken into custody after a brief struggle and taken to a local hospital to make sure he wasn't injured. Boggs was treated and released from the hospital, then lodged into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Boggs was arrested on several charges, including:
- Receiving stolen property under $10,000
- Two counts of third degree burglary
- Theft by unlawful taking auto - $10,000 or more
- Theft by unlawful taking auto - $500 or more
- Theft by unlawful taking - firearm
- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
- First degree burglary
- First degree wanton endangerment
- Three counts of tampering with physical evidence
- Speeding 20 miles-per-hour over limit
- First degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle)
- Operating ATV on roadway
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol
- Operating a motor vehicle with an expired license
- Third degree criminal mischief
- Three counts of first degree criminal mischief
- Resisting arrest
Friday morning, the sheriff says the investigation is still very active.
In the police report, deputies confirmed that the ATV that Boggs was driving was the one stolen on Jones Road. Deputies also say when returning to the scene of the crime at Jones Road, deputies saw what appeared to be the roof of a truck in a nearby pond. Detectives called for divers from the McCracken County Rescue Squad and the truck, stolen from Rosewood Drive, was recovered from the pond.
Detectives also say that Boggs also has an extensive drug and theft history. Boggs is currently out on bond in Marshall County for trafficking in a controlled substance. Deputies say Boggs is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on Nov. 10.
If anyone has information about other overnight thefts in the Hardmoney Road area, contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com, or your local law enforcement agency.
You can give an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 or by downloading the WKY Crime Stoppers app from the Apple Store or Google Play store. You also contact WKY Crime Stoppers by calling 270-444-TELL.
The sheriff also reminds the community to make sure their vehicles are locked as there have been a lot of vehicle break-ins around the area and in Western Kentucky.
“The events of this morning illustrate the teamwork necessary to succeed in law enforcement in our area” stated Sheriff Matt Carter, “Without the assistance of the many deputies from Graves County this morning, the apprehension of the suspect would not have went so smoothly as what it did. This type of cooperation if imperative to success in public safety”
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Paducah Police Department, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the McCracken County Rescue Squad, and numerous towing companies.
UPDATE — A deputy tells the WPSD crew on the scene that the suspect has been caught.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - McCracken County deputies have set up a perimeter in the area of McNeil Road and Hardmoney Road to search the woods for an attempted robbery suspect.
We spoke to Sheriff Matt Carter this morning who's encouraging everyone to keep their doors locked and not leave their vehicles unattended. If you see anyone in the area, please call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at (270) 444-4719.
This is a developing story. We will provide more details as we are able.
This story has been updated with new information as it became available. The original story was posted Friday around 4:30 a.m.