UPDATE — A deputy tells the WPSD crew on the scene that the suspect has been caught.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - McCracken County deputies have set up a perimeter in the area of McNeil Road and Hardmoney Road to search the woods for an attempted robbery suspect.
We spoke to Sheriff Matt Carter this morning who's encouraging everyone to keep their doors locked and not leave their vehicles unattended. If you see anyone in the area, please call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at (270) 444-4719.
This is a developing story. We will provide more details as we are able.