MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road.
The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route, and the sheriff's office says it will provide an update when the road is reopened.
As of 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road is expected to remain closed for about two hours. Drivers can detour using Bleich Road, U.S. 45 and Krebs Station Road.