MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- McCracken County deputies are asking for help finding an arson suspect.
Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called to the 200 block of Butler Lane in the Farley community where they found an unoccupied trailer fully engulfed.
They determined that the fire had been intentionally set.
McCracken County deputies say 24-year-old Vaden Rupke started the fire.
Deputies say Rupke had been living illegally in a camper at that address, and had a dispute with the property owner earlier in the day.
Rupcke is wanted on an arrest warrant for arson.
He is 5'6" tall, 135 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. An older photo of Rupcke was provided. He may now have facial hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 444-4719.