MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two McCracken County deputies acted quickly to save a young girl's life Thursday afternoon.
Cpl. Zack Dunigan and Deputy Kenneth Baldwin responded to an emergency call after a toddler was severely injured following a falling from a lawnmower.
The girl, who is 1-and-a-half, was hit by one of the blades. Their quick thinking and training helped save her life.
"By the grace of God we were in the area, and we were able to get a tourniquet on her to stop the bleeding," Dunigan said.
The deputies were recently given new tourniquets that fit on their holsters. Baldwin said the training they received helped them keep their composure in the middle of an extremely tense situation.
"Probably one of the proudest moments of my career," Baldwin said. "We stayed calm. We recently had training on the tourniquets we just got issued, so it made us have a clear head. And we knew what we had to do, and got a tourniquet on the baby, and stopped the bleeding, and got her to the hospital and got her safe."
The two deputies said the incident shows why it's so important to practice proper safety precautions when mowing the lawn around small children.
"It's not safe. When you're mowing, your kids need to be inside," said Baldwin.
"We definitely don't recommend being on lawnmowers, especially with the blades engaged. Please do not have children on lawnmowers with the blades engaged," Dunigan said.
If you ever find yourself in a similar emergency situation, they said there are lifesaving steps you can take.
"Ultimately, the main goal is to stop the bleeding. If you get a cut like that, especially on a major artery, you can bleed out extremely quick," Baldwin said. "Anything helps, even pressure, putting a towel on it and getting all of your body weight onto the artery to stop the bleeding – anything as simple as wearing a belt on your pants. You can actually get a belt and get it as high as you can, try and get something to twist it. You can hand make a tourniquet until enforcement or medical providers get there to use an actual tourniquet."
The sheriff's department said the little girl is out of surgery and in stable condition at a Nashville hospital.