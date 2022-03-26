According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, K9 Deputy Lamb was injured in a collision. It happened around 10:00 PM Friday night.
K9 Deputy Lamb was on the way to assist a Deputy on I24 who was conducting a traffic stop. Deputy Lamb was stopped at a red light on Lone Oak Road just East of the I24 overpass when he was struck from behind by a SUV.
During the collision, Deputy Lamb sustained non-incapacitating injuries. His K9, Sikal, did not sustain injuries. Deputy Lamb was treated and released at a local hospital. The operator of the vehicle that struck Deputy Lamb, Capus Adams, 44 years old of Mayfield, KY, was also transported to and treated at a local hospital.
The Paducah Police Department is investigating the collision and its contributing factors.