MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The district court in McCracken County is holding hearings using video conference technology to keep people safe during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
District Judge Todd Jones said he set up the "virtual court" after getting a notice from the Kentucky Supreme Court last week.
"We got an email from the chief justice last Friday where he canceled certain court appearances and he encouraged us to use video or telephone technology," said Jones. "As soon as I got that email, I wanted to do everything I could to help. I wanted to make sure attorneys are safe, defendants are safe, people in the jail, the staff, clerk's office, sheriff's department. Everyone needs to be safe right now. So in order to comply with the Supreme Court and what Gov. Beshear has done, I wanted to do my part to help people."
On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Minton Jr. amended his original administrative order. Under the amendments, "judges MUST use available telephonic and video technology for all necessary hearings, including but not limited to, arraignments and mental-health hearings."
But even before Minton sent the amendments, Jones was already beta testing various video conferencing services. He ultimately chose the service GoToMeeting to make the virtual court possible. Jones pays a monthly fee for the service, which includes a 1-800 number set up so people who attend the virtual court can call in for free.
Jones then called all the necessary parties for the courtroom — the public defender's office, the clerk's office, the jail and the sheriff's office — to get everyone set up for virtual court.
"I did individual tests with everyone to ensure that their computer worked with it. We tested recording. And then, we had a dress rehearsal on Monday morning," Jones said. "And then, we were ready to go for court on Wednesday."
Wednesday was the first day Jones held actual hearings in virtual court. One was a preliminary hearing for a defendant charged with a felony, which must be done within 10 days of arrest. During that preliminary hearing, Jones called in from his home, the defendant called in from the McCracken County Jail, the assistant commonwealth's attorney called in from his office, the public defender called in from his office, and the witness called in from a room in the courthouse.
"It went really well considering it's the first time we did court," said Jones. "Everyone was pleased with it."
In addition to that preliminary hearing, Jones also held arraignments, bond hearings, and heard emergency motions from the public defender's office on Wednesday — all using the virtual court setup.
Jones said there is no loss of efficiency through using virtual court. He can also electronically sign dockets and orders over the computer, as well as take witness testimonies from their homes.
"Nothing is better than being in a live courtroom, because it's easier to talk and see people. But considering the circumstances, I think this option has worked out a lot better than what my expectations were for it," said Jones. "The interesting thing is on video conference, you can see everyone's face during the hearing. So in some ways, you get a better perspective of court."
Jones said he has also spoken to several private defense attorneys to let them know virtual court is available to them. He is also offering to help judges in neighboring counties with their video-conferencing setups. Anyone interested can call his office number, 270-575-7261.
Jones credits his wife, who has worked from home for 10 years, for helping him set up virtual court.
To further reduce the possibility of spreading the novel coronavirus, Jones said he and District Judge Chris Hollowell have contacted McCracken County Jailer David Knight to have the medical staff check for inmates with a high chance of developing complications from COVID-19. Inmates who are at risk of dying from COVID-19, and who are also low-level offenders, will be considered for release under their own recognizance, on unsecured bond, or home incarceration, Jones said. High-level offenders will not be considered for those options.
In addition, Jones said every bond he sets has a condition that mandates the suspect to stay home unless the person has to go out for food, medicine, doctor's visit, or work.
As for what McCracken County Circuit Court is doing, Judge Tim Kaltenbach explained that from now through April 10, all essential court hearings (those involving people in jail) will be done through video-conferencing. The defendant would be calling in from the jail courtroom while the judge, defense attorney, prosecutor and witnesses would be in Courtroom C. Meanwhile, non-essential hearings (those involving people not in jail) will be rescheduled for after April 10.
Beginning Thursday, March 19, the McCracken County Courthouse is also closed to the general public until further notice to maintain social distancing. Anybody who is scheduled for a state court appearance should call the McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk's Office to check if the appearance has been rescheduled, Judge Executive Craig Clymer said in a news release.