Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Kentucky... Ohio River at Paducah affecting Pope, McCracken, Livingston and Massac Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 400 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY, MARCH 12... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Sunday, March 12. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 27.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning to a crest of 40.0 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, March 12. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&