MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The monthly test of McCracken County's outdoor warning sirens was set to be held on Saturday, but that test has been canceled after storms, including a tornado, caused damage in the county on Friday.
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes announced the cancelation in a statement Friday evening.
Friday afternoon, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued a state of emergency after a tornado touched down in the Freemont community, damaging homes and other structures, downing trees and knocking down powerlines.
In McCracken County and other counties in west Kentucky, storm damage and floodwaters have caused road closures, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Estes' statement reads: "Due to the tornado in McCracken County today and the excessive damage throughout the county, the Office of Emergency Management is cancelling the Outdoor Warning Siren Test for March 4, 2023."