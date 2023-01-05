MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes is reminding the community that his office will test its outdoor warning sirens Saturday afternoon.
The test is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.
It's a reminder aiming to keep minds at ease after the sirens went off Monday during severe weather.
RELATED: Here's why tornado sirens will go off county-wide when warnings are issued
The McCracken County Emergency Management Office usually tests the warning sirens at 1 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. The Jan. 7 test is in keeping with that schedule.