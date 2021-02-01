MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new walking trail.
The trail will be a half-mile long and encompass the entire property in a loop.
The cooperative extension hopes to have the trail completed soon, depending on weather conditions, and will be open to the public. The extension office says the trail will also be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service Office is at 2025 New Holt Road in Paducah.
The McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service is provided in partnership of the University of Kentucky and Kentucky State University. Click here for more information on the educational outreach it offers.