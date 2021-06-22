MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The McCracken County Fair kicked off earlier this afternoon. After the fair was cancelled last year due to COVID, families finally have an opportunity to enjoy all that the fair offers, including food, games, and rides.
COVID protocols are in place to make things go as smooth as possible. Crews are working diligently to keep the fairgrounds a safe environment for everyone.
“The carnival does have certain things in place where they are going to sanitize the rides. I don’t know that they're actually taking temperatures or anything. But I know they're going to go through and sanitize anything that anyone would have touched,” Denice Cicardo, the McCracken County Fair Chairperson, said.
One major change to this year’s county fair is that there will not be nightly events in the grand stands except for harness racing, and the racing already happened Tuesday night.
The fair opening this week also means local charities can receive funding from ticket sales.
Proceeds from the county fair will go directly to local charities. Some of those organizations are: Paducah cooperative ministry, Easter Seals Center, Shriners, Paducah children's choir and many more.
For more information on the fair, click here.