PADUCAH — The McCracken County Fair is back in town at Carson Park and doors open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The first 400 people through the gate will get a free cone of ice, which sounds like the perfect treat to keep you cool on what's expected to be a hot evening!
Local 6's Mike Mallory joined an old friend, Mark Ryan, to discuss this year's McCracken County Fair, and a couple of changes the community should keep in mind.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close around 10 p.m. each evening, even on Friday nights. Ryan also says that unlike previous years, kids under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
More information about the McCracken County fair, including this years scheduled events and theme-nights, can be found on their website on the left-hand side of the page.