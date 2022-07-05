MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fair is here again, but two weeks later than usual. The fair was originally scheduled for the last week of June, but was postponed due to the heat.
Now, with the area under another Weather Authority Alert for excessive heat, the fair is hoping to keep everyone safe and cool.
Despite the heat, fair staff members were out Tuesday gearing up for the night's opening.
Mark Ryan with the McCracken County Fair Board says organizers postponed the event to avoid extreme heat.
“We had hoped for better weather. It's just like going to the casino and gambling, so we gambled on it,” says Ryan.
Unfortunately, they weren't so lucky.
“It's probably going to be hotter this week than the week that we were going to actually do the fair -- the last full week of June. We're just hoping for the best,” Ryan says.
This time around, postponing wasn't an option.
“After this week, the carnival that we have come through, Belle City Amusements, they have other places they have to be in the future. They've already been hanging out here for almost four weeks,” Ryan says.
So they're looking to make the best of it.
All attendees are encouraged to bring water to stay hydrated.
“We're just going to encourage drinking water. I know I'll be drinking plenty of water, and I know the staff and crew of the carnival and all the volunteers that run the fair will be drinking lots of water and taking very frequent breaks in the cool,” says Ryan.
They're making sure there's a place to cool down if anyone overheats.
“If you start feeling hot, take a break and step inside where it's cool. Floral Hall will be open all evening and we try to keep that really cool. And it's a good chance to look at all the exhibits too,” Ryan says.
Fair organizers encourage you to slow down and take breaks when you need to.
Emergency services are on site, in case something goes wrong.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is monitoring the fairgrounds, and there are medical services on standby.
If you feel yourself overheating, find the nearest staff member so they can get you help.
The fair is open Tuesday night through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.
All events are still scheduled to happen, regardless of temperature.
You can view the full schedule for the week on the fair’s website.