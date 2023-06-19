PADUCAH — The McCracken County Fair Board was working hard to complete the minor finishing touches as they prepared for the McCracken County Fair's opening on Tuesday. Organizers expect a huge turnout.
"McCracken County Fair is a fundraiser for children's charities. We do somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 charities," Fair Board Chair Darrell Matheny said.
The event has been held for about 60 years and has been donating to those charities over those decades. This year is no different. "100% of it goes to the children's charities," Matheny said. "We do everything from Cassidy's Cause to nationwide charities."
This year, you can expect all the typical fair attractions, like rides and food, as well as special shows.
A demolition derby as well as a flower show and competition are included on Friday. The plant competition will be held from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday.
"Our main focus is to educate the public, especially the gardening public and urban gardens, because that's what has really kind of grown. Incredibly, over the past maybe 50 years or so, people have been doing much more urban gardening around their houses," said Marriane Hicks, a master gardener with the McCracken County Extension Master Gardeners Club.
The public is invited to bring plants to be judged, and the winners will receive first, second, and third place prizes.
Something important for fairgoers to remember is that, for the safety of all in attendance, kids under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older, and those 17 and older must bring their ID.
The most important part of the week, though, is to have fun.
"As you come out here, enjoy yourself and make this as much fun and family time as you can," said Matheny.
To see the fair's schedule and more details, visit mccrackencountyfair.com.