PADUCAH — Food insecurity has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it doesn't look like it's going away anytime soon.
That is why nonprofits like Family Service Society are giving out free groceries.
Executive Director Candace Melloy directed traffic while checking people in for their groceries. "Food is something that people need always, but since the pandemic hit, we have seen an increase of folks needing food assistance," said Melloy.
Volunteers packed paper bags into vehicles in the long line. It's the first day of its two-day grocery pick-up event.
Veteran Russell Aucoin picked up his bag early Wednesday.
"It's great, this time of year especially, with the COVID disease like it is. It's awesome, really," said Aucoin. "I'm so thankful that it's there."
Haley Rackley volunteered, sharing laughs with volunteers and families picking up meals.
"Oh, it's fantastic. It's exactly what I think everyone should do during this time is just give back," said Rackley.
Sabrina Odom stopped by with her husband. Odom said the pandemic has not been kind to them.
"My son and my grandson moved from Georgia down here, and I need to make sure that at least I have enough to take care of my grandson," said Odom.
She still encourages everyone to keep their heads up during these difficult times.
"Just don't give up. Keep it going. Just do your best," said Odom.
More than 200 bags will be distributed between the two days. Each one is marked with a different letter and number for different households. They contain grocery items, hygiene products, and even gifts for all families needing an extra hand during this holiday season.
Nora Gipson is on the Family Service Society Board of Directors. She has served for five years, and this is her last year with the board.
"I mean, it makes a difference. Like, a lot of these people won't have anything if it wasn't for this. I mean, what they get in these bags, they could make a full meal, they could make a cake," said Gipson. "They get a special little gift, like they get everything they need, I mean. So it's above and beyond just one little meal."
Mary Daniels went to the drive-thru to pick up her bags. She was grateful for the service.
"It was extremely hard this year. Everything seems to be more expensive. I'm just grateful. I'm grateful for the help."
The deadline has passed to sign up to receive these bags. Family Service Society reports feeding hundreds of low-income households in McCracken County through this Christmas Assistance program.
"We were really blessed this year. We've had a lot of support from our community, so we were able to not have to turn anybody away who asked for Christmas assistance," said Melloy. "It's over 400 households, and so we are able to really bless those households this year. We got quite a bit of food, but we expect to see an increase as the first of the year comes and holidays always bring an increase for us, too."
The pick-ups continue Thursday, and there will be some deliveries on Friday.
If you're a senior or an adult with disabilities who needs food or hygiene items, call Family Service Society on Monday at 270-443-4838.