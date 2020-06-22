PADUCAH — McCracken County leaders approved the county's $33.6-million budget on Monday. During the Zoom meeting, concerns were raised about Jailer David Knight's decision to purchase two new trucks with commissary funds. The purpose of commissary funds is to improve living conditions and safety for inmates at the McCracken County Jail. Knight purchased the trucks without the permission of the fiscal court, and said it wasn't necessary because commissary dollars were used.
"We are strictly going to use these vehicles for work programs and/or vocational programs. They will be at the jail and not take-home vehicles. So, that should be well within the law of commissary funds," Knight said during the meeting.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman raised questions about the purchase of the two trucks.
"That wasn't the original intent of these vehicles though, was it?" Bartleman said to the jailer.
"It was the intent other than we were going to allow them to be taken home," Knight replied to the county commissioner.
Bartleman also wants to see all of the vehicles used for the jail be marked with the jail logo. The jail vans currently used for prisoner transportation are identified with the logo. Bartleman believes having jail vehicles be identifiable is a matter of public safety. The jailer disagreed.
"I never intend to mark any jail vehicles," Knight said.
"I think that's wrong. I think that's more a danger for the public than marking them. If you want to keep one that's unmarked to do high risk inmates, fine," Bartleman said to Knight.
"I'll be glad to gather that data for you, but I respectfully disagree with you," Knight replied.
McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer weighed in on the issue. The county attorney has his own concerns on the intent of the trucks. Clymer doesn't believe it would qualify for the use of commissary funds, because it involves transporting inmates.
"Even though it's definitely a benefit to the inmate to utilize these programs for their betterment, enhancement of their well being, the transportation of the inmate to the location to learn the skills is still transport of an inmate," Clymer said. "And still falls in the general rules, or actually the specific rules that these courts are laying out there for who funds transport."
The jailer said he's reached out to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office for a ruling on this issue. The county attorney is waiting for a reply from the County Attorney's Association on the memorandum he put together about the purchase of the trucks.
The McCracken County Jail is budgeted to cost the county just over $7.6 million in the next fiscal year.