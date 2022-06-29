PADUCAH - The McCracken County Fiscal Court met and discussed salary increases for county employees.
It's an important discussion - one that impacted more than 15 people.
Every salary increase was approved of by the fiscal court.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said the starting salary at her office is $13.
She says this is below some of the other offices.
"We need to all kind of have a same pay-grade for comparable positions so that's all I've ever asked for is for things to be fair," said Griggs.
She just wants her employees to be up to speed with the rest of the county.
"They approved what was presented," said Griggs. "I definitely feel like it was fair. I didn't ask for anything that was, you know, out of the ordinary or anything."
County Commissioner Eddie Jones was at the meeting. He says the process of deciding salaries for county employees can get complicated.
"We know everybody we're talking about," said Jones. "We're friends with all of them and we're trying to do the right thing. We're looking at average salaries across the state, trying to make sure we're consistent with other counties our size."
However, Jones says it's important to look at the positions objectively.
"You've got to evaluate the position, this is not evaluating the person or the friendship or their character," said Jones. "It's trying to measure if this position were to take vacant, what would it cost to get something comparable."
There was a 3% COLA or Cost of Living Allowance that the county approved.
The fiscal court has also implemented a salary grid for the sheriff's office and for the jail that's almost complete.
They're working on finishing a grid for the county clerk's office.