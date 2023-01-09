MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Major changes to Kentucky's annexation laws: That's what leaders in McCracken County want to see from the state legislature. The county's fiscal court members unanimously approved a resolution expressing their concern about city annexation laws Monday night.
The resolution says annexation creates economic consequences affecting the county and its residents. The county wants to find a way for both bodies to benefit long term when properties are annexed. The resolution goes on to say that because McCracken County's population exceeds 30,000, the consequences of annexation are more impactful than in smaller counties. With commercial properties, it means the county loses revenue from the income tax they collect.
"And the city takes it, so it hurts us in that regard. Also, the city has been annexing by offering businesses no occupational tax for five years. So, not only do we lose it, the city doesn't get it and the community loses it for five years," McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said.
They also want legislation to be written, which would prohibit the cities from annexing county school property without consent from the school system's voting body. Commissioner Eddie Jones says it would also mean teachers, and school system employees, would go from paying 1% income tax to 2%.
"So that would mean A, either teachers make less money, or the school board's going to say, 'Well that ain't right. We need to pay teachers more money to make up for the fact that the city has no annexed us,'" Jones said. "So who would pay that? County residents would then have to pay more taxes to make up for the city annexation. So it's a double whammy."
The ability for cities to annex properties is granted through state law. According to the Kentucky League of Cities, 98 annexations were filed in 2021. The fiscal court hopes this resolution will put annexation in the minds of state legislators, as they're se to reconvene the general session on Feb. 7.