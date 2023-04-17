PADUCAH — The back and forth between local leaders over the multimillion-dollar roof repairs to a convention center is over. On Monday, Local 6 heard from both sides of the weekslong disagreement.
McCracken County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday in favor of paying the full cost of the Paducah Convention Center roof repairs. This decision comes ahead of AQS QuiltWeek that is held at the convention center and it will cost around $2 million.
The commissioners budgeted $2 million for the repair. The money itself is not coming from the county's general fund. This money will come from the Transit Room Tax, so essentially the tourists that come and visit are footing the bill.
It was a busy Monday morning at the McCracken County Courthouse. After an almost two hour executive session, the county commissioners decided to pay in full for the Paducah Convention Center roof repairs.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said they cannot keep waiting.
"We're gonna get it done and get it fixed up. I mean, it just doesn't make any sense to sit back and not do it. So that's why, really, we said let’s just quit screwing around this, and you know, we'll just do it ourselves. We’ve got the money, so we'll quit messing with it," he said.
The commissioners budgeted $2 million for the repairs, but that money is not coming from the General Fund. It’s not coming from local taxpayers.
"The roof will be repaired by money that we get from people who come here to visit, and so it’s not out of the General Fund, not really taxpayer money, local taxpayer money," said Clymer.
The money is coming from the county’s portion of transient room tax revenues. That will keep the city from paying for the repairs along with the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Paducah Mayor George Bray says the transient room tax has been used for those repairs since the Interlocal Agreement began 2001.
"I believe it’s the right pathway forward for our community. I appreciate the county understanding, you know really, the transient room tax and how those funds are derived and how they're to be used," said Bray.
Bray and Clymer both agreed to be open to working together on future projects.
"The city and the county need to use this as a platform for working closer together in the future, because that is what this community is looking for -- us to work together," said Bray.
The Showroom Lounge attached to the convention center is another project. The roof of the lounge is on the same plane as the convention center roof. That specific piece of property is owned by the city. Bray said now that the roof issues have been settled, city leaders will sit down and discuss the future of the lounge.
It will take several weeks to prepare the bid for the project. Once that is complete and the contractor is selected, work will begin.