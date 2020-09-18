MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court held a workshop Friday to discuss pay raises for sheriff's deputies, deputy jailers, and county clerk's office employees. A room full of law enforcement officers looked on as their department heads made the case to raise their pay.
"We're not competing with other jails. We're competing with Marco's Pizza that pays the same as we do, except you don't get punched in the face and urine thrown on you for that price," McCracken County Jailer David Knight said.
Sheriff Matt Carter made a plea for his deputies, too.
"We've got 27 deputies sheriffs that have secondary employment to help supplement their income," says Carter.
The fiscal court members agree that the pay increases need to happen, but they don't agree on how it should be funded. Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Commissioner Eddie Jones support slightly raising property taxes to help fund the pay increases. Commissioners Jeff Parker and Bill Bartleman don't agree with the tax increase.
At times things got heated at the workshop, as fiscal court members interrupted each other and spared over the proposed tax increase.
"It is not that," said Clymer, correcting Bartleman on how much of an increase he was proposing in property taxes. "And we can't put that out there that it's a 4% increase on property tax, because it is not."
The proposed tax increase would be a 4% of 10% increase on property taxes. For instance, a homeowner with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $4 more a year on their property taxes.
Even with the tax increase, the county would still have to dip into its reserve to come up with another $200,000 or so to make the pay increase happen. Even that may not be enough to cover the raises needed to make the departments competitive in pay.
Bartleman said he believes the county has enough money in reserves and new revenue currently coming in to have the pay increase with out a tax increase.
"I think we've hit out taxpayers pretty hard this year, and even though it's a small break, I think we just need to. And I think we can do that. We can do the pay increase," Bartleman said.
Fiscal court members hope to vote on both the pay and tax increase at their next meeting, which is Sept. 28.