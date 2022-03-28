MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Fiscal Court awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to groups countywide, Monday evening. Here's the breakdown of how the checks were given out:
- $2,500 to the Paducah Civil Air Patrol
- $10,000 to the Heath Baseball Association
- $7,500 to Brooks Stadium
- $125,00 to the WKCTC College Scholarship Fund
County leaders also went over the ongoing renovation of Floral Hall, economic development projects that are in the works, and the bonds which will eventually need to be raised for Barkley Regional Airport.
The county voted to set aside an additional $10,000 for repairs on Floral Hall at Carson Park, bringing the total to $20,000 invested in the project. The space is being re-purposed for the community to rent out and use as a meeting space and venue. McCracken County's project manager Steve Ervin gave an update on their progress so far.
"Folks from the jail have been helping us, they've been very helpful. First thing we did was clean out the facility. And that just doesn't mean cleaning every wall and all the floors. It's pulling nails and everything from the walls and the floors," Ervin said. "After that there's been two coats of paint put on every wall, if you remember, it was yellow at one time. And the front doors and stage used to be green, all those colors are gone now."
Another key discussion topic was annexation. Judge Executive Craig Clymer hopes to find a middle ground with Paducah Mayor George Bray and the city, when it comes to the city annexing property from the county.
"It's a bad statute and it's a bad law, I think. It just allows cities to take away from counties, their adjoining properties," Clymer said. "He, I think, is very receptive to the idea of coming up with a formula. I told him I'm a simple guy let's do it simple, we take half the money and you take half the money."
Greater Paducah Economic Development President and CEO Bruce Wilcox says the county is still in the running for development projects that could bring in hundreds of high paying jobs. However, nothing to officially announce yet.
The court was supposed to hear an annual report from McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton. She was called out to a scene and was unable to present to the fiscal court.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court will meet again in two weeks.