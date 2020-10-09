MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An increased property tax in McCracken County means several county employees will be getting raises in the near future. The county's goal was to provide more competitive wages to retain their employees, and have the ability to recruit others.
"It's kind of almost a bright star in the night," McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said about improving salaries for their employees. "We have employees that are severely underpaid at different levels. So we needed to address that. I think we've gotten that done now, at least on the short term."
Raising property taxes will bring in around $176,000 each year. The fiscal court will use that revenue to improve conditions in the jail and the sheriff's department. The court will also have a memorandum of understanding with the jail which will see the jail contribute $100,000 into improving salaries for four years.
"You've got to give them incentives to stay on, because other agencies see that our people are really top notch," Clymer said.
Of the $176,000 raised with the property tax, $117,000 will be used directly for salary improvements. The sheriff's office will get 57% of that $117,000, with the jail getting the remaining 43%. The court also agreed to shift $17,000 in the clerk's budget to fund salary increases there.
"We've found a way to pay our people close to what they deserve. We'll continue to adjust that," Clymer said. "So it's good to see something good."
These raises will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021. The county recently implemented a resolution setting their intentions to continue salary improvements throughout the next calendar year. The fiscal court will meet virtually at 5 p.m. Monday.