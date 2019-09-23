MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County leaders approved new group health, dental and vision coverage for county employees Monday.
During the McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting, the judge executive and commissioners unanimously approved the proposal from the Louisville-based insurance company Humana. The 14-month coverage begins Nov. 1. County employees are expected to see about 5% in savings.
The fiscal court also unanimously approved a voluntary agreement with Airbnb to have the company collect hotel taxes from hosts. The money would go to the county and the city of Paducah.