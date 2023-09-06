MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court ordered a contract for roof repairs to the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center during its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The contract will be awarded to Minter Roofing of Benton, Kentucky, in the amount of $2,068,913. That amount breaks down into $718,223 for the convention center roof and $1,350,690 for the expo roof.
The city of Paducah owns the showroom lounge in the convention center, covering approximately 12% of the total roof surface area, so the city will pay 12% of the roof repair costs. Discussion began on whether the city would be willing to pay for its portion. In the past, there was discussion and a verbal agreement between the city and county to pay 12% and 88%, respectively. The fiscal court voiced its concern that the city's portion may exceed 12% of the total roof repair costs due to extensive damage. To avoid that issue, the fiscal court will make a written document to agree upon terms before the final ordinance is issued on Sept. 25. If the city and county cannot agree on an amount in writing, a roofer will estimate the cost of the city's portion of the roof.
The county will take out a bond of $1.8 million to $2.2 million to pay for the convention center's roof replacement. The county will pay the bond amount for 15 years, with yearly payments of about $160,000. The county can refinance the bond in nine years. Before construction begins, the ordinance will be revised for the fiscal court meeting on the 25th, and a public hearing will be held.
During the meeting, necessary cash transfers were approved in the amount of $570,000 to pay county bills and payroll. The 2023 tax rates, declared at the previous fiscal court meeting, set by the boards of the taxing districts were approved.
It was ordered to pay an invoice to Peck Flannery Gream Warren for the Sports Complex Project in the amount of $116,934.25. This is in accordance with the interlocal cooperation agreement among the city of Paducah, McCracken County and the Sports Tourism Commission. According to the agreement, the city of Paducah pays half of the invoice to the county, and the treasurer is authorized to transfer $58,467.12 from the General Fund to the Sports Complex Project Fund.
It was ordered that a resolution be adopted to impose the tax rate for 2023 and for taxes to be collected for McCracken County. For the calendar year beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the McCracken County Fiscal Court levied a tax rate of 0.1578 on real estate and a tax rate of 0.105 on tangible property. The tax revenue is used for county government maintenance, the upkeep of public roads and bridges and other general expenses of McCracken County.
A resolution was adopted for taxes to be collected for the McCracken County Health Department. The fiscal court imposed an ad valorem public health tax in the amount of 0.03 for real estate and tangible property. "Ad valorem" means the tax is based on the assessed value of the item.
Another resolution was adopted for taxes to be collected for the McCracken County Mental Health Center. The Fiscal Court imposed an ad valorem mental health tax in the amount of 0.012 for real estate and tangible property.
Finally, a resolution was adopted for taxes to be collected for the College Support District. The Fiscal Court levied a tax rate of 0.014 on real estate and tangible property.
The fiscal court ordered that the judge executive be authorized to purchase 16 Touch Writer to Print Conversion and 16 Auto Ballot Kits from Harp Enterprises for the amount of $28,834. Those items will be used to convert 16 disability voter machines to print ballots on demand.