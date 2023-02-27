MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A school bus driver whose quick action saved a student's life was recognized Monday during the McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting.
Local 6 introduced you to the bus driver, Mollie Cox, last week. The McCracken County Schools bus driver jumped into action when a student began choking on a piece of candy, administering the Heimlich maneuver.
Speaking during the fiscal court meeting where she received a Court Award, Cox said everyone should be trained in the Heimlich maneuver.
"People need to know the Heimlich maneuver, especially anyone that's around children. Even if you don't have a child, you know, if you work with children, then it's definitely something that people need to know. Because kids, they're always eating. I don't care if they're on the bus; they're always hungry. They're always eating or drinking something."
Cox has been a school bus driver in McCracken County for two decades.
PREVIOUS: School bus driver's quick thinking saves student's life