PADUCAH — McCracken County leaders are making key budgetary decisions ahead of the next fiscal year and moving forward with the Sports Tourism Commission. The fiscal court will need to approve the budget for the county's next fiscal year by the end of June.
During Monday's meeting, the fiscal court went over the proposed budget and opened discussions with a local nonprofit about the county's proposed outdoor sports complex.
The county could be getting help from Friends of the Parks, which has a goal of raising $10 million for the Paducah aquatic center project. Friends of the Parks President Amanda Esper says they're interested in helping the county with sports tourism.
"We didn't want to be left out in the cold in this. That Friends of the Parks, this is, we have a perfect mission to help you guys, and that's really what we want to do is help promote wellness in the entire county," Esper told members of the fiscal court.
The county approved the $600,000 bond agreement to buy basketball flooring for the Paducah Expo Center, which will be used for future indoor sports tournaments. Commissioner Bill Bartleman clarified some misconceptions about the bond.
"It's going to be funded by another bond issue in a few years that will be repaid with money the sports commission makes through the transient room tax," Bartleman said. "There will be no general fund tax money used regarding this."
McCracken County Deputy Judge Executive Steve Doolittle went over next year's budget for the county.
"There's not a lot of fun in this budget. It's pretty much a continuation budget of the prior year. There's not thrills in it, no fluff in it," Doolittle said.
The county's proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year is almost $33.6 million. Doolittle is expecting to have a better grasp of their revenues over the next two quarters. Click here to review the county's full proposed budget.