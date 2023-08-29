MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court voted at Monday’s meeting to amend a county ordinance impacting deputy pay and promotions at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
The amended ordinance says new deputies from other agencies will be granted service credit. That will affect officers who transfer from other agencies. Those employees will not have to start as first-year officers and will receive a starting pay according to their time served with other agencies. Next, employees will be promoted once they serve the required time, regardless of the time of the year. The classification table was updated to account for inflation. The starting rate for officers has increased. Additionally, the updated classification table will account for positions in the sheriff's office that were not considered in the previous chart.
Also during Monday's meeting, a number of organizations announced adjustments to their tax rates. The McCracken County Library decreased its tax rate from 6 cents to 5 cents. It also decreased its property tax to 7.39 cents. Library Director Justin Brasher told the fiscal court that for every dollar the public puts into the library, it receives $4.92 in benefits. The Lone Oak Fire tax rate increased from .053 cents to .06 cents. The Melber-New Hope Fire tax rate increased to .073 cents, marking its first tax raise since it was established in 2000.
McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones proposed a motion to allow Judge Executive Craig Clymer to negotiate terms with the city to take the stage out of Carson Park and use it in various locations in McCracken County.
The fiscal court also approved necessary cash transfers in the amount of $642,454.42 to pay county bills and payroll.
The West McCracken Fire Department told commissioners that, after an audit, the department went from a class 4 fire department to a class 3. That adjustment will not affect insurance rates for residents.
Clymer presented a check to the McCracken County Career Endowment during the meeting. The organization helps students obtain affordable education. Executive Director Don Mitchell said he hopes to use the money to increase the number or amount of student tuition scholarships. Mitchell said he hopes it will encourage students to return to the McCracken County area when they complete their higher education.
The court then discussed miscellaneous orders. The court ordered to pay invoices of $1,349.94 to Barkley Regional Airport for new terminal expenses. Those expenses were delayed due to supply chain issues and are expected to trickle out by the end of the year. Heath Park is getting new LED lighting. The court ordered the bid of $84,943 for new light poles.
The McCracken County Jail is removing and replacing their kitchen tile and custom freezer. The court ordered those bids of $84,096.95 and $106,363.27.